IFIM Business School Renamed As Jagdish Sheth School Of Management

IFIM Business School, Bangalore has been renamed Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM) in honour of Padma Bhushan awardee, Professor Jagdish Sheth, known for his scholarly contributions in the areas such as geopolitical analysis, competitive strategy, consumer behaviour and relationship marketing.

Mr Seth has been an author of over 300 research papers and 130 books. He is also one of the founding members of the Indian Institute of Management -Calcutta (IIM C). He has also been in the advisory committee of Singapore Government on the Singapore Management University.

Sanjay Padode, the Chairman, has also voluntarily stepped down to hand over the charge to Mr Sheth, as the new Chairman. This step will make way for a level playing field with global counterparts, says Mr Padode.

IFIM institute’s governing body is planning to set up an international campus in Singapore. “We have been globally ranked and to keep up with the international standards we aim to attract international students,” said Mr Padode.

“Global rankings parameters include internationalisation, globalisation and how much global impact a B-school has along with placements. We want to be branded globally and for that, we needed an internationally recognised personality like professor Sheth. He comes with credibility to drive this institute towards its success,” Mr Padode said.

“As India gets globally integrated, it will become increasingly necessary for management schools to meet or exceed global benchmarks, global accreditations and global recognitions. I am honoured that Sanjay Padode, Atish Chattopadhyay, the Governing Board and all the faculty invited me to rename IFIM in its journey toward becoming a globally admired school and recognised as Jagdish Sheth School of Management,” said Mr Sheth to The Hindu Business line.

IFIM Business School, established in 1995, is one of the six business schools in India to receive Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) international accreditation. IIFM is also accredited by NAAC with an A grade.

IFIM offers Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Executive PGDM, PGDM Finance, PGDM for Working Professionals, PGDM International Business, PGDM Marketing and PhD in Management.