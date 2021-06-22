‘If There Is One Fatality...’: Supreme Court Warns Andhra Pradesh About Board Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock AP board exams: The state government will file an affidavit in two days (representational)

AP SSC, Inter exams 2021: The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday said the Andhra Pradesh government can not keep the decision of board exams “hanging fire” if it is confident of holding these when other states have decided to cancel. The top court asked the advocate appearing for the state to submit an affidavit in two days and warned it will hold the state of Andhra Pradesh responsible if there is any fatality due to the decision of holding these exams.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

Advocate Mahfooz Nazki, who appeared for Andhra Pradesh, said the government is planning to hold the exams in July.

There are around 5 lakh students who will appear in the board exams. Arrangments will be made to accommodate around 15 to 20 students in one exam hall for physical exams, the Supreme Court bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari was told.

The bench was hearing a bunch of pleas on the issue of Class 12 board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and states education boards.

Justice Maheshwari also warned the Andhra Pradesh government against last-minute cancellation of exams. “Take a decision and file an affidavit,” he said.

“You cannot keep the things hanging fire. If you are more confident than all other states then let us have your reasons too,” Justice Maheshwari added.

“If there is one fatality we will hold the state of Andhra Pradesh responsible for it,” said Justice Khanwilkar.

The Kerala government has also filed an affidavit saying it will conduct exams for plus one or Class 11 students.

“We have gone through the affidavit of Kerala. We will pass orders after two days,” Justice Khanwilkar said. The matter has been listed for June 24.

On June 17, the Supreme Court had issued notice to states that were yet to cancel their board exams, following which Punjab, Tripura, and Assam decided to cancel their Class 12 board exams.

The Supreme Court was also informed that the Karnataka government is yet to submit an affidavit on SSLC or Class 10 exams but the bench refused to intervene saying the petition is for Class 12 board exams only.