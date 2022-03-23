If NEP Not Implemented Properly, Nation May Not Get Desired Results: DU Vice-Chancellor

  • Home
The Delhi University will be implementing the NEP from the 2022-23 academic session, a move that has been criticised by a section of teachers.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 23, 2022 10:15 pm IST | Source: PTI

DU will be implementing the NEP from the academic session 2022-23 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday said India may not get the desired results if the National Education Policy is not implemented properly. He also stressed that policies that compromise on the country's growth should not be supported.

He also asserted that as citizens of the country, one must not indulge in activities that weaken the nation. He was addressing a seminar organised by the Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences in partnership with an NGO named Shodh.

The seminar was titled 'Viswa Guru Bharat: Exploring the Glorious Past, Promising Present and the Future Roadmap.' "The National Education Policy came in 2020 and it has good features.

If we are not to implement it properly, we will not get the results the nation wants... Students, institutions -- we all have to find our roles and work towards its implementation," he said.

The Delhi University will be implementing the NEP from the 2022-23 academic session, a move that has been criticised by a section of teachers.

Stressing that the NEP must be looked at on a larger perspective, he also urged the teachers to work in nurturing students who work towards nation building.

"It shouldn't be about discipline, specific courses or the number of credits, workload of teachers... We were producing good engineers and doctors earlier also and we were giving degrees earlier also. But we need to work on strengthening our country," he said.

The vice-chancellor also talked about the country's growth rate and stressed that "policies that compromise on the country's growth should not be supported". "We need a growth rate of 10 per cent in the next 10 years. I know that we will become a developed nation quickly and even before 2047. But the danger will be more as we will become a developed nation," he opined.

Emphasizing on the role of technology in strengthening the country's security, he said the country cannot compromise the security on its borders. "We have always had a technological bent. But we should need the best of technology.

We should produce it here, but if we are not able to do it, we should collaborate and if we are not able to do that also, then we should buy it... Beg, Borrow or steal, we need technology," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

