If Feasible, Return To Native Places: JNU To Hostel Residents

According to an advisory issued by the varsity, there are 64 COVID-19 positive cases on the JNU campus at present.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 16, 2021 10:54 pm IST | Source: PTI

JNU has reported 322 cases and five deaths since the COVID-19 outbreak in March last year
New Delhi:

Amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday advised its hostel residents that if feasible, they return to their native places. Delhi on Friday recorded its biggest single-day jump of 19,486 fresh COVID-19 cases and 141 deaths due to the disease, according to data shared by the health department. This is the fifth record daily rise in cases in the national capital in the last six days.

The university has reported 322 cases and five deaths since the outbreak of the infection in March last year.

JNU said that hostel messes and eateries, and the library "may be the super spreaders".

"The predicament of students and research scholars to pursue and complete their academic assignments is understandable. However, the library, hostel messes and eateries in the campus may be super spreaders," it said.

"Therefore, keeping in mind, the well-being and safety of students and all campus residents, it is advisable, where feasible, for students to leave for their native places in order to stay safe, and also help curb the virulent spread of COVID-19 virus," the university said in its advisory.

