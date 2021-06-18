Identify Covid-Orphaned Children Within A Month: Union Education Minister To States

Education Minister has asked states and UTs to identify and support Covid-orphaned children in a month

The Ministry of Education has directed the state governments and administrations of Union Territories to identify the children orphaned by Covid and provide them with the necessary support within a month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29 has also announced several benefits for children who lost their parents to Covid.

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) and Ministry of Women and Child Development in a letter to the Chief Secretary said that efforts are to made to bring students orphaned by the pandemic into the fold of various schemes run by DoSEL including the mid-day meal scheme, equity of education under the samagra shiksha abhiyan, and free education under the Right To Education Act in addition to the announcements made with regard to PM CARE Fund.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) earlier in a statement that fixed deposits will be opened in the names of such children, and the PM-CARES fund will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each of them when he or she reaches 18 years of age.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, in his social media handle, said: “I humbly request the authorities of the States/UTs to take action in identifying such children and provide them with the necessary support within one month.”

“DoSEL, MoE, and Ministry of Women and Child Development are determined to provide the necessary support to children who lost one or both the parents to the Coronavirus,” Mr Nishank added.