ICSI To Release CS Professional, CS Executive Results 2022 Today

ICSI Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Professional and Executive courses today, August 25. The ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Professional programmes will be released at 11 am and for the Executive programme at 2 pm.

The candidates who have appeared Professional and Executive courses examination can download the result from the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu. To download the ICSI CS result 2022 for the Professional and Executive courses candidates will need their application number or roll number and date of birth.

The candidate's individual subject-wise mark breakup will also be published today as well. The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the Executive programme examination will be available on the official website as soon as the ICSI CS result is announced. However, the result-cum-marks statement for the ICSI CS Professional programme examination will be delivered to the candidate's registered address.

ICSI CS Result 2022: Steps To Download

Go to the official website - icsi.edu On the homepage, click on CS Professional, CS Executive Result link Enter your user ID and password The CS Executive, Professional exam results will get displayed on the screen Download the CS Executive, Professional exam scorecard and take a printout for further needs.

The ICSI conducted the CS Executive and Professional exam from June 1 to 10. ICSI will conduct the December session examination for the Executive and Professional programme from December 21 to 30.