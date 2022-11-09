ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2022 Mock Test Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com CSEET 2022 will be held on November 12

CSEET 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2022) mock test today, November 9. The CSEET 2022 mock test will be held to familiarise the candidates with the remote proctoring process, ICSI statement mentioned. "Appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the Candidates. It will be in the best interest of the Candidates," it read.

The candidates will get their login credentials- User Id and Password on their mail/ SMS. The CSEET 2022 safe exam browser link is available on the official website- icseet.azurewebsites.net, candidates are advised to download in advance in their laptop/desktop.

CSEET 2022 will be held on November 12, the exam will be held for a duration of two hours. CSEET paper is of 200 marks and is comprise of four papers -- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills.

The candidates can download CSEET 2022 admit card on the official website- icsi.edu using application number, unique ID and date of birth. The candidates can check details on CSEET 2022 on the official website- icsi.edu.