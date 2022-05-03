  • Home
ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2022 Mock Test Today; Exam On May 7

ICSI CSEET 2022: Candidates can appear for the ICSI mock test on the official website-- icsi.edu. The ICSI CSEET mock test 2022 will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours.

ICSI CSEET 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 mock test today, May 3. Candidates can appear for the ICSI mock test on the official website-- icsi.edu. To appear in the CSEET 2022 mock test, candidates will have to log in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time. The ICSI CSEET mock test 2022 will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours.

To familiarise the candidates with the remote proctoring process, the Institute has decided to conduct a mock test for 2 hour duration on May 3, 2022. Appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the Candidates. It will be in the best interest of the candidates, ICSI said in a statement.

The batch timings, user id and password for the mock test to be conducted on May 3, 2022, have been communicated by e-mail / SMS to the candidates separately. All the appearing candidates will have to download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the mock test/CSEET.

ICSI will conduct the CSEET May 2022 exam on May 7 through remote proctored mode. The CSEET 2022 admit card has already been released on the official website- icsi.edu. Candidates can download their ICSI CSEET hall tickets 2022 by entering their CSEET registration number (i.e. unique id) and date of birth.

