ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2022 Mock Test On November 9

CSEET 2022: ICSI will share the batch timings, User Id and Password for the CSEET 2022 mock test through mail/ SMS. CSEET 2022 will be held on November 12

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 7, 2022 2:41 pm IST

ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2022 Mock Test On November 9
CSEET 2022 will be held on November 12
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CSEET 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2022) mock test on November 9 to familiarise the candidates with the remote proctoring process. "Appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the Candidates. It will be in the best interest of the Candidates," ICSI notification mentioned. The candidates need to log-in half an hour before the scheduled time.

The institute will share the batch timings, User Id and Password for the mock test through mail/ SMS. "All candidates are advised to mandatorily download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the Mock Test/CSEET," read ICSI statement.

ICSI CSEET 2022 will be held on November 12. CSEET November 2022 will be held in remote-proctored mode, the duration is two hours. The paper will be held for 200 marks and will comprise of four papers -- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills.

The CSEET 2022 admit card is available to download on the official website- icsi.edu, candidates can login using credentials- CSEET application numbers, CSEET unique ID and date of birth.

