ICSI Starts Free Online Crash Course For June Exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started offering free online crash course for the June 2020 CS exam. The classes will be held till July 2.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: May 18, 2020 8:45 am IST

ICSI will conduct CS June 2020 exam in July.
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started offering free online crash course for the June 2020 CS exam. The classes will be held till July 2. Classes will be held for Foundation, Executive and Professional courses. This year the CS June 2020 exam has been postponed to July. The CS exam will begin on July 6.

The exam for CS Foundation programme will be held on July 11 and July 12. The CS exam for Executive and Professional programmes will be held from July 6 to July 16. The exam for PMQ Course in Corporate Governance will be held on July 11. The exam for Foundation course will be held in online mode.

Earlier the exams were scheduled from June 1 to June 10.

ICSI has scheduled the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on July 17. This will be the first CSEET to be conducted by ICSI. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 28. ICSI has also extended the registration deadline for the exam. Candidates can now apply for the exam till June 15. The CSEET will be computer based and would comprise questions from Paper 1 (Business Communication), Paper 2 (Legal Aptitude & Logical Reasoning), Paper 3 (Economic and Business Environment) and Paper 4 (Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills).

