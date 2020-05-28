  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI To Start Free Online Classes For CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)

ICSI To Start Free Online Classes For CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)

For the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will offer free online classes. Candidates who have registered for the CSEET 2020 can register for these classes.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: May 28, 2020 1:32 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Menstrual Hygiene Day: Educate Both Girls And Boys Menstruation Not A Matter Of Shame, Says Smriti Irani
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Launches App For School Inspection
Tripura: 20 English-Medium Public Schools Now Affiliated To CBSE
Education Minister's Webinar For 45,000 Higher Education Institutes Today
COVID-19: UGC Asks Universities To Consider Allowing Alternative Modes Of Payment For Students
Bengaluru Central University Will Be Developed At Rs 150 Crore
ICSI To Start Free Online Classes For CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)
ICSI CSEET: The classes will begin on June 1.
New Delhi:

For the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will offer free online classes. Candidates who have applied for the CSEET 2020 can register for these classes. The classes will begin on June 1. CSEET is an entrance test for admission to CS Executive programme directly.

The CSEET will be computer based and would comprise questions from Paper 1 (Business Communication), Paper 2 (Legal Aptitude & Logical Reasoning), Paper 3 (Economic and Business Environment) and Paper 4 (Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills).

This will be the first CSEET to be held by the ICSI. In February, ICSI discontinued the CS Foundation programme and announced to conduct CSEET for admission to CS Executive programme. The exam will be held on July 17.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ICSI has postponed the exam and has also extended the registration deadline. Candidates who have not registered for the exam yet can do so till June 15.

ICSI is also offering free online crash course for the June 2020 CS exam under its e-Vidhya Vahini programme. The classes will be held till July 2 for Foundation, Executive and Professional CS courses. This year the CS June 2020 exam will begin on July 6.

Click here for more Education News
ICSI CS www.icsi.edu
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Gujarat Board (GSEB) 10th Result: No Official Announcement Yet On Dates
Gujarat Board (GSEB) 10th Result: No Official Announcement Yet On Dates
FTII Pune Announces Online Film Appreciation Course
FTII Pune Announces Online Film Appreciation Course
Menstrual Hygiene Day: Educate Both Girls And Boys Menstruation Not A Matter Of Shame, Says Smriti Irani
Menstrual Hygiene Day: Educate Both Girls And Boys Menstruation Not A Matter Of Shame, Says Smriti Irani
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Launches App For School Inspection
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Launches App For School Inspection
Tripura: 20 English-Medium Public Schools Now Affiliated To CBSE
Tripura: 20 English-Medium Public Schools Now Affiliated To CBSE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................