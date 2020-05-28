ICSI To Start Free Online Classes For CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)

ICSI CSEET: The classes will begin on June 1.

For the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will offer free online classes. Candidates who have applied for the CSEET 2020 can register for these classes. The classes will begin on June 1. CSEET is an entrance test for admission to CS Executive programme directly.

The CSEET will be computer based and would comprise questions from Paper 1 (Business Communication), Paper 2 (Legal Aptitude & Logical Reasoning), Paper 3 (Economic and Business Environment) and Paper 4 (Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills).

This will be the first CSEET to be held by the ICSI. In February, ICSI discontinued the CS Foundation programme and announced to conduct CSEET for admission to CS Executive programme. The exam will be held on July 17.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ICSI has postponed the exam and has also extended the registration deadline. Candidates who have not registered for the exam yet can do so till June 15.

ICSI is also offering free online crash course for the June 2020 CS exam under its e-Vidhya Vahini programme. The classes will be held till July 2 for Foundation, Executive and Professional CS courses. This year the CS June 2020 exam will begin on July 6.