  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI, Bharathiar University Tie Up For Academic Collaboration

ICSI, Bharathiar University Tie Up For Academic Collaboration

The objective of the agreement is to bring together the efforts of the two institutions for imparting knowledge and honing the skills of students, academicians and professionals of both the institutions.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 15, 2020 9:59 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Guwahati Students' Start-Up Develop AgSpeak For Farmers To Manage Crops
IP University Extends Registration Dates For Spot Round Counselling
IIT Kanpur Launches New Courses In Cybersecurity To Train “Cyber-Soldiers”
Gujarat University Releases Semester Exam Schedule For UG, PG Courses
Odisha Government To Set Up Two More Medical Colleges In Puri, Jajpur
Vigyan Yatra Flagged Off Ahead IISF 2020
ICSI, Bharathiar University Tie Up For Academic Collaboration
ICSI, Bharathiar University Tie Up For Academic Collaboration
Coimbatore:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has signed an agreement with Bharathiar University here under the "ICSI Academic Collaborations" initiative. The objective of the agreement is to bring together the efforts of the two institutions for imparting knowledge and honing the skills of students, academicians and professionals of both the institutions, an ICSI release said Monday.

A panel discussion was organised on the topic "Strategic Plan for Implementation of NEP in Universities and Professional Institutes" through virtual mode on Sunday which was followed by the agreement-signing ceremony.

ICSI President CS Ashish Garg said the agreement would not just help in fostering the relationship between the two partner institutes -- ICSI and Bharathiar University -- but would also promote executive education programmes. Sharing his happiness on Bharathiar University joining hands with ICSI, university Vice Chancellor Dr P Kaliraj said: "This MoU [agreement] will not only help in developing the skills by enhancing the curriculum but will also build the character of the students."

Click here for more Education News
Bharathiar University, Coimbatore Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
INI CET 2021 Counselling Schedule Released; Registration Begins At Aiimsexams.org
INI CET 2021 Counselling Schedule Released; Registration Begins At Aiimsexams.org
JEE Main 2021 Dates Not Finalised Yet: Education Ministry
JEE Main 2021 Dates Not Finalised Yet: Education Ministry
IIT Guwahati Students' Start-Up Develop AgSpeak For Farmers To Manage Crops
IIT Guwahati Students' Start-Up Develop AgSpeak For Farmers To Manage Crops
Kamdhenu Chair To Be Set Up In Universities, Colleges In India: Sanjay Dhotre
Kamdhenu Chair To Be Set Up In Universities, Colleges In India: Sanjay Dhotre
IP University Extends Registration Dates For Spot Round Counselling
IP University Extends Registration Dates For Spot Round Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................