ICSI will reopen window for submission of CS June exam 2021 form on May 15

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will reopen ICSI CS June Exam 2021 window again on May 15, 2021, for those who could not submit their examination form for Foundation, Executive, and Professional programmes examinations. The window will remain operational till May 22, as per the official notification released at icsi.edu. This facility has been provided as a special case on account of the postponement of examination arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In view to facilitate students who could not submit the examination form and are desirous of appearing for the Examination for June 2021 Session, online window for submission of the said form for June 2021 session for CS Foundation/Executive/Professional Program Examinations will be re-opened from 00:01 hours on 15.05.2021 to 23:59 hours on 22.05.2021,” the official notice said.

In addition to the above, the online window for students will also be reopened for the addition of module and claim exemption on the basis of higher qualification.

ICSI has postponed all the Company Secretary (CS) examinations for the June session. The decision has been taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

“Examinations for Foundation programme, Executive programme (old and new syllabus) and Professional programme (old and new syllabus) scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 10 stand postponed,” the ICSI said in a notification.

The authorities will be reviewing the situation and accordingly release the revised time table.