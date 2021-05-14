ICSI To Reopen June 2021 CS Exam Application Window Tomorrow

ICSI CS exam application window will open tomorrow

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will reopen the June 2021 CS exam application window again tomorrow, on May 15, 2021. The opportunity to fill the examination form for the ICSI CS June Session 2021 is for those applicants who were unable to submit their examination form for Foundation, Executive, and Professional programmes. ICSI will keep the exam application window open till May 22. Candidates can apply online at icsi.edu. This is in response to the postponement of examination arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ICSI CS June 2021 exam application window will also be reopened for the addition of module and claim exemption on the basis of higher qualification.

“In view to facilitate students who could not submit the examination form and are desirous of appearing for the Examination for June 2021 Session, online window for submission of the said form for June 2021 session for CS Foundation/Executive/Professional Program Examinations will be re-opened from 00:01 hours on 15.05.2021 to 23:59 hours on 22.05.2021,” the official statement said.

ICSI has postponed all the Company Secretary (CS) examinations for the June session. ICSI June CS exam was scheduled to be held between June 1 and June 10.

“Examinations for Foundation programme, Executive programme (old and new syllabus) and Professional programme (old and new syllabus) scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 10 stand postponed,” the ICSI said in a notification earlier.