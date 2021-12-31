  • Home
ICSI Releases CS June 2022 Time Tables For Foundation, Executive, Professional Courses

ICSI CS June 2022 Exams: The ICSI CS Executive and ICSI CS Professional exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. While the ICSI CS Foundation exams will be held in batches in two slots -- morning and afternoon.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 31, 2021 2:28 pm IST

ICSI Releases CS June 2022 Time Tables For Foundation, Executive, Professional Courses
ICSI CS June 2022 exam dates announced
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the time tables of the Foundation, Executive and Professional exams for the June 2022 exams. While the ICSI CS Foundation exams will be held on June 15 and June 16, the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams will be conducted from June 1.

The ICSI CS Executive exams will begin with Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws on the first day for the ICSI exams, and will end with OMR-based Financial and Strategic Management paper on the last date -- June 9.

The ICSI CS Professional exams will start with the Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics paper on June 16 and conclude with Elective open-book exam on June 10.

The ICSI CS Executive and ICSI CS Professional exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. Some papers will be OMR-based, while a few others will be open-book.

To meet any exigency, the Institute has reserved June 11 to June 14, 2022.

The ICSI CS Foundation exams will be held in batches in two slots -- morning and afternoon. While Batch 1 will be held between 9:30 am and 11 am, Batch 2 will be conducted from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

ICSI CS Foundation Time Table: Direct Link

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Time Table: Direct Link

