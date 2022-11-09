ICSI Releases CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Exam Instructions; Details Here

ICSI CS December Exam 2022 Exam Day Instuctions

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the instructions for CSExecutive, Professional Exam in December 2022. Candidates who will appear in the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Examination 2022 to be held from December 21 to 30 can check the important instructions on the official website-- icsi.edu. The Institute has instructed candidates to download and print the CS admit card 2022 in advance to avoid inconvenience at the last-minute.

Candidates must verify the details mentioned in the CS Executive, Professional admit card. In case a candidate observed any discrepancy in the hall ticket, the same must be brought to the notice of the Institute immediately at support.icsi.edu. The ICSI has suggested candidates to thoroughly read the “Instructions to Examinees” and advised them to must adhere on it during exams.

ICSI has suggested candidates to reach the examination center in advance to get familiar to the location and availability of transportation. Candidates have to report at the examination centre 60 minutes before the commencement of exam. "No Candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after the expiry of half-an-hour of the commencement of examination and no candidate will be permitted to leave the Examination Hall until the expiry of one (1) hour after the commencement of Examination," ICSI said in a statement.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Instructions: Direct Link

The Institute has allowed candidates to carry a hard copy of the CS admit card, along with a valid identity card. Apart from this the candidates are also allowed to carry special permission/ letter, received from the Institute granting extra time or a Scribe, face mask, 50/100 ml sanitizer in transparent bottle, necessary stationery items for writing examination, ordinary calculator, transparent water bottle and analogue wrist watch.