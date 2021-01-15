ICSI To Release CS Foundation 2020 Result Soon

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) will declare the CS Foundation 2020 result on January 18, 2021, at 11 am on its official website icsi.edu. Candidates who had appeared for the online examination for Company Secretary can use their login details to access the CS Foundation 2020 scorecard. The result will have a scorecard reflecting section-wise breakup of candidate’s marks. The CS Foundation 2021 was conducted in two shifts on December 26, 27, 2021.

Steps to download CS Foundation 2020 scorecard

Visit the official website icsi.edu

Click on the notification on the home page ‘CS Foundation 2021’ results or go under Student--examination tab and select CS Foundation 2021

The CS Foundation 2021 login portal will appear. Enter details including the roll number and name

The CS Foundation 2021 score card will be displayed

The candidates can check the marks and download it for future reference

A formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CS Foundation exam will be uploaded on the official website after the result is declared. For the year 2021, ICSI has replaced the CS Foundation exam with CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021. CSEET 2021 was held on January 9, 10.