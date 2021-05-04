ICSI postpones CS June foundation, executive, professional exams

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed all the Company Secretary (CS) examinations for June including foundation and professional. It has also postponed the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) that was to be held on May 8.

The exams scheduled between June 1 and June 10 now stand postponed. The decision has been taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

The ICSI said in a notification that, “Examinations for Foundation programme, Executive programme (old and new syllabus) and Professional programme (old and new syllabus) scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 10 stand postponed”.

The authorities will be reviewing the situation of the health pandemic and accordingly release the revised time table. The candidates and students can check the new dates for CS Foundation, CS Executive and CS Professional exams at the official website www.icse.edu.

ICSI had already released the admit cards for CSEET. This year, ICSI had introduced an option to opt-out from CSEET May exam and carry forward their candidature to July 2021 session. Candidates who were willing to opt-out from May 2021 CSEET exam and carry forward their candidature to July had to submit a declaration in a prescribed format by May 3.