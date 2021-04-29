ICSI Online Doubt Clearing Classes For Foundation, Executive Professional Courses In May

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI to conduct online doubt clearing classes in May (representational)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct online doubt clearing sessions for CS Foundation, Executive and Professional students in May. Students can register at icsi.edu.

ICSI’s online doubt clearing classes for Foundation programme students on the subject ‘Fundamentals of Accounting and Auditing’ will start on May 3, 2021.

For the Executive programme (new syllabus) students, the sessions will begin on May 3, with the subject ‘Economic, Business and Commercial Laws’.

Classes for Professional programme students (new syllabus) on the subject ‘Corporate Funding and Listing in Stock Exchanges’ will commence on May 3. For CS Professional old syllabus students, Classes on ‘Financial Treasury and Forex Management’ will start on May 5.

To join the classes, students will have to register on the website and pay the fee online.

As per the latest updates, ICSI CS June exams will be held as per schedule. However in case of adverse or exceptional situations, necessary decisions in the best interest of the students will be taken, the institute had earlier said.

“Institute strides to fulfil its responsibility towards students, members and other stakeholders and to take all necessary steps despite all odds. It is hereby informed to all concerned that the Company Secretaries Examinations, June-2021 will be held as per the schedule announced. However, in case of an adverse/ exceptional situation, a necessary decision in the best interest of the students will be taken”, the ICSI said on April 22.

The CS Executive Entrance Test, or CSEET, is scheduled for May 8. Admit card for the online, remote-proctored exam has been released.