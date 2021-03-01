ICSI June 2021: Enroll For CS Foundation, Executive, Professional Exams By March 25

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened the online application window for the CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams for the June 2021 session. Candidates can enroll for the ICSI June 2021 session’s CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams on the official website -- icsi.edu. The ICSI June 2021 application window for the candidates to register online for the CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams will remain open till March 25, 2021. However, the last date to submit the ICSI examination form with late fee is April 9.

“Students are advised to select the Examination Centre, Combination of Module(s), Medium of Examination (English OR Hindi), etc. carefully. Students are advised to verify the parameters selected by them meticulously since for all changes in enrollment status, even if allowed upto certain stipulated dates, additional fee as decided from time to time will be levied,” read an ICSI statement.

The institute will also allow the candidates an option to change the examination centre, medium and combination of modules between April 10 and May 1, 2021 with an additional fee of Rs 250 for each change.

ICSI CS Exam Fee

Stages Examination Fee CS Foundation Rs 1,200 CS Executive Rs 1,200 per module CS Professional Rs 1,200 per module





CS Executive, Professional Programme: Compulsory Switchover From Old To New Syllabus

The last examination under the Executive and Professional Programme (Old Syllabus) will be held during the June 2021 session. From ICSI December 2021 session, all students under the Executive and Professional Programme (Old Syllabus) will be compulsorily required to switch over to the new syllabus.