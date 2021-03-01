  • Home
ICSI June 2021: Enroll For CS Foundation, Executive, Professional Exams By March 25

Candidates can enroll for the CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams on the official website -- icsi.edu till March 25.

Education | Updated: Mar 1, 2021 1:59 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened the online application window for the CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams for the June 2021 session. Candidates can enroll for the ICSI June 2021 session’s CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams on the official website -- icsi.edu. The ICSI June 2021 application window for the candidates to register online for the CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams will remain open till March 25, 2021. However, the last date to submit the ICSI examination form with late fee is April 9.

“Students are advised to select the Examination Centre, Combination of Module(s), Medium of Examination (English OR Hindi), etc. carefully. Students are advised to verify the parameters selected by them meticulously since for all changes in enrollment status, even if allowed upto certain stipulated dates, additional fee as decided from time to time will be levied,” read an ICSI statement.

The institute will also allow the candidates an option to change the examination centre, medium and combination of modules between April 10 and May 1, 2021 with an additional fee of Rs 250 for each change.

ICSI CS Exam Fee

Stages

Examination Fee

CS Foundation

Rs 1,200

CS Executive

Rs 1,200 per module

CS Professional

Rs 1,200 per module


CS Executive, Professional Programme: Compulsory Switchover From Old To New Syllabus

The last examination under the Executive and Professional Programme (Old Syllabus) will be held during the June 2021 session. From ICSI December 2021 session, all students under the Executive and Professional Programme (Old Syllabus) will be compulsorily required to switch over to the new syllabus.

