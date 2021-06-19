Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI CSEET guidelines released

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has notified that it will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July session exam on July 10, 2021, in remote-proctored mode instead of conducting the same from test centres in view of the Coronavirus crisis. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop, desktop from home or other convenient places. However, candidates will not be allowed to appear through smartphone (mobile) or tablet etc.

As the examination will be held in the remote proctored mode, the viva voce portion stands removed for the CSEET to be held in July.

“All eligible candidates are advised to plan for availability of laptop/ desktop, uninterrupted power supply, continuous internet connectivity and other technical requirements/ specifications,” ICSI said.

Candidates will be required to login to the test portal 30 minutes before the time specified for the commencement of the test. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the test after completion of 15 minutes of the commencement of the test and no candidate will be permitted to finish the test until the expiry of 90 minutes of the commencement of the test.

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each part, i.e., Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4 separately as the case may be, and 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all parts put together for passing the test. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

CSEET Admit Card

The CSEET admit card will be issued 10 days prior to the test.

Immediately after taking the printout of the admit card and instructions to the candidates from the website of the institute--icsi.edu, every candidate must verify all the details mentioned on the admit card, i.e., name, photograph, signature, admission number, date and timings of test, etc.

“In case of any discrepancy, the same may please be brought to the notice of the Institute immediately at CSEET@icsi.edu or at our support portal http://support.icsi.edu,” ICSI said.

The passing of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is one of the mandatory conditions for all candidates seeking registration to the Executive Programme of Company Secretary course.