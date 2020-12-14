ICSI Exam December 2020: Admit Card Released At Icsi.edu; Direct Link

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released ICSI 2020 admit card for December exams at its official website- icsi.edu. ICSI has issued the ICSI CS 2020 admit card for foundation / CSEET, executive, and professional examination. To download the CS hall ticket, candidates will be required to enter 17 digit registration number.

ICSI examinations are scheduled to take place from December 21 to December 30, 2020. The CS exams were initially scheduled for June 2020, but were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, and merged with December examinations.

This year, students have been given a one-time opt-out opportunity for ICSI exam December 2020. They can carry forward their candidature to CS June 2021 exams.

For December exams, ICSI has increased the number of exam centres to 262 this year. Last year, the exam was held in 172 centres across the country.

ICSI has placed all centres outside COVID-19 containment zones and employed additional staff.

Sanitization facilities and provisions for social distancing are provided at each centre to avoid the spread of infections.

The entry of candidates inside examination halls will be done in a staggered manner. Seating arrangements at each hall is adequately increased to maintain social distancing. Now, only 12 candidates will be seated per hall as opposed to 25 candidates.