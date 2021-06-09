ICSI Exam: CS Executive, Professional Students To Get Extra Attempt In December

ICSI CS students to get extra attempt in December

The Institute of Companies Secretaries of India (ICSI) will provide the students with an extra attempt for the last exams of the CS Executive and Professional programmes. The students of the old syllabus of CS Executive and Professional programmes unable to appear for the upcoming exams from August 10 to August 20, 2021, due to reasons associated with Covid will get another opportunity in December to appear for the exams.

The institute took to Twitter to announce this. It said: “ICSI Relief for CS students..1 more attempt i.e. Dec, 2021 Exams, allowed for last exams of both Executive, Professional Programme Old Syllabus.”

ICSI has released the revised schedule for CS June 2021 exam. The Institute, on May 4, had notified that the CS June exams were postponed. The council has released the exam schedule for the Foundation programme, Executive programme, and Professional programme.

“It is hereby announced that the CS Examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will now be held from August 10, 2021, to August 20, 2021,” ICSI said.