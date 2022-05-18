ICSI Declares CSEET Result For May 2022 Exam; Know How To Download Scorecard

ICSI CSEET result announced at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result today, May 18. The ICSI CSEET result can be accessed on the ICSI official website -- icsi.edu. Candidates who had appeared for the online examination for CSEET May 2022 session exam on May 7 and May 9 can use their login details to access the ICSI CS results.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications in Banking, Finance & Accounting Explore

Recommended : What Are Some Of The Career Options You Could Pursue After Commerce? Read More

Candidates were able to take CSEET 2022 from the comfort of their homes using a laptop or a desktop with a webcam and an internet connection. This additional chance can only be availed by students who could not successfully attend the executive entrance test due to technical issues. ICSI also allowed the candidates who were unable to appear on May 7th to take the exam on May 9.

Steps To Download ICSI CSEET Result

Visit the official website icsi.edu

Click on the designated result link

Enter details including the roll number and registration number

Submit and access the ICSI CSEET result

“For Best View and Download of Marks Sheet use Google Chrome Browser,” a statement on the ICSI CSEET result website said.