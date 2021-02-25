  • Home
ICSI Declares CS Professional, Executive Results; Verify Marks By March 18

ICSI CS Results: Candidates who have received their CS Professional and CS Executive results today can apply for verification of marks from February 26 either online at icsi.edu or in offline mode.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 25, 2021 3:24 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Companies Secretaries Of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Professional and CS Executive results today, February 25. Candidates who have received their CS Professional and CS Executive results today can apply for verification of marks from February 26 either online at icsi.edu or in offline mode. ICSI will keep the application window for verification of marks open till March 18. To apply for verification of marks, candidates have to pay Rs 250 per subject.

“The on-line facility for applying for Verification of Marks will be operative from Friday, the 26th February, 2021 from 00:01 hrs till Thursday, the 18th March, 2021 up to 24:00 hrs,” an official statement said.

Candidates have the option to apply for verification of marks in two modes -- online and offline. However, the ICSI statement says, “to optimize the use of on-line mode of payment, candidates are advised to submit their requests through online mode for quicker and hassle-free response”.

ICSI CS Verification Of Marks Online Mode -- Direct Link

For verification of CS marks in offline mode, candidates have to download the application form from the ICSI website and send the filled in application with the fee through Speed Post or Registered Post to ICSI. The application fee can be paid either by Demand Draft in favour of “The Institute of Company Secretaries of India” payable at New Delhi, or in cash at the regional, chapter, or Noida Office.

ICSI CS Results
