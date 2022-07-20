ICSI Declares CS Foundation, CSEET Result 2022: Direct Link; Website To Check

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET Result 2022

ICSI CS Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Foundation May 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 and result today, July 20. The CS Foundation, CSEET result is available on the official website -- icsi.edu. Candidates can check and download their ICSI CS scorecard by entering registration number and password.

The ICSI had conducted the CS Foundation exam on June 15 and June 16, 2022. While the CSEET was conducted on July 9 and July 11, 2022. The examinations were held in an online mode through remote proctoring. The ICSI has released the CS Foundation and CSEET e-result cum marks statement which includes the result status along with candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks. "No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates," the ICSI said in an official statement.

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET Result 2022: How to Check

Visit the official website icsi.edu Click on the ICSI CS Foundation or CSEET Result 2022 result link Enter the required details and click on the submit tab The CS Foundation, ICSI CSEET result will be displayed on the screen Download the result pdf and take a print for future reference.

Direct Link: ICSI CSEET Result || CS Foundation Result 2022

Candidates must have to score 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in aggregate, to qualify the ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET 2022 examination.