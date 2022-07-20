  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI Declares CS Foundation, CSEET Result 2022: Direct Link; Website To Check

ICSI Declares CS Foundation, CSEET Result 2022: Direct Link; Website To Check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Foundation May 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 and result today, July 20.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 20, 2022 4:17 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSI CS 2021 Foundation Exam Result Announced. Direct Link
ICSI CS June Result 2021 To Be Released On October 13
ICSI CS Exam Admit Card Released
ICSI CS June Exam Registration Ends Today
ICSI CS Foundation Result Announced At Icsi.edu; Here’s How To Check
ICSI To Release CS Foundation 2020 Result Soon
ICSI Declares CS Foundation, CSEET Result 2022: Direct Link; Website To Check
ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET Result 2022
New Delhi:

ICSI CS Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Foundation May 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 and result today, July 20. The CS Foundation, CSEET result is available on the official website -- icsi.edu. Candidates can check and download their ICSI CS scorecard by entering registration number and password.

The ICSI had conducted the CS Foundation exam on June 15 and June 16, 2022. While the CSEET was conducted on July 9 and July 11, 2022. The examinations were held in an online mode through remote proctoring. The ICSI has released the CS Foundation and CSEET e-result cum marks statement which includes the result status along with candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks. "No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates," the ICSI said in an official statement.

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET Result 2022: How to Check

  1. Visit the official website icsi.edu
  2. Click on the ICSI CS Foundation or CSEET Result 2022 result link
  3. Enter the required details and click on the submit tab
  4. The CS Foundation, ICSI CSEET result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the result pdf and take a print for future reference.

Direct Link: ICSI CSEET Result || CS Foundation Result 2022

Candidates must have to score 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in aggregate, to qualify the ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET 2022 examination.

Click here for more Education News
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) www.icsi.edu result ICSI CS Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Two Lakh SC Students Dropped Out Of Colleges In Punjab Due To Non-Payment Of Scholarship By State: NCSC
Two Lakh SC Students Dropped Out Of Colleges In Punjab Due To Non-Payment Of Scholarship By State: NCSC
CBSE Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Live | CBSE Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
CUET UG 2022 Live: Day 4 Slot 2 Test Begins; Exam Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CUET UG 2022 Live: Day 4 Slot 2 Test Begins; Exam Analysis, Answer Key
BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
IIT Madras Launches ‘Smart Manufacturing And Digital Transformation Centre’
IIT Madras Launches ‘Smart Manufacturing And Digital Transformation Centre’
.......................... Advertisement ..........................