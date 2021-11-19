ICSI To Declare CSEET Result 2021 Today At 4 Pm

CSEET result 2021 releasing today at 4 pm

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) result today, November 19 (4 pm). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the CSEET November 2021 result at icsi.edu once released. ICSI will also release the subject-wise marks break up of candidates along with the result.

In a communique, ICSI said: "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates."

ICSI CSEET 2021 Result: How To Check?

Go to the official website-- icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the designated result link

A new login window would appear on the screen

Enter the asked credentials like CSEET admit card number and date of birth

Check CSEET 2021 result and download

Take a print out for future reference

Candidates will not receive result or marks statement in physical mode and they will be required to download their CSEET scorecards from the official website only.

ICSI conducted CSEET 2021 on November 13 and a retest on November 14 was conducted for students who could not appear for the exam on the first day.

CSEET 2021: Qualifying Criteria

To qualify CSEET 2021, candidates will be required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in all four papers and 50 per cent aggregate marks. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.