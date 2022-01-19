  • Home
ICSI To Declare CS Foundation, CSEET Exam Results Today

Candidates who had appeared for the online examination for CS Foundation exams for the December 2021 session on January 3-4 and CSEET January 2022 session exam on January 8 and January 10 can use their login details to access the ICSI CS results.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 19, 2022 9:11 am IST

ICSI CS foundation and CSEET results today at icsi.edu
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the Foundation exam and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) results today, January 19. The CS Foundation exam result and ICSI CSEET result can be accessed on the ICSI official website -- icsi.edu. Candidates who had appeared for the online examination for CS Foundation exams for the December 2021 session on January 3-4 and CSEET January 2022 session exam on January 8 and January 10 can use their login details to access the ICSI CS results.

A formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CS Foundation exam and ICSI CSEET will be uploaded on the official website after the result is declared. The ICSI CS Foundation and CSEET result time is 4 pm.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session and CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records,” an ICSI statement said.

Steps to download ICSI CS Result

  • Visit the official website -- icsi.edu

  • Click on the designated result link -- CS Foundation or ICSI CSEET

  • Enter details including the roll number and registration number

  • Submit and access the CS Foundation, ICSI CSEET result

ICSI had already released the time tables for the June 2022 Foundation, Executive and Professional exams. While the ICSI CS Foundation exams will be held on June 15 and June 16, the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams will be conducted from June 1.

