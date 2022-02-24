ICSI CS December Result 2021: CS Professional, Executive Results Tomorrow; Check Details

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI CS December 2021 results will be available on- icsi.edu.

ICSI CS December Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS December 2021 result for Professional and Executive courses tomorrow, February 25. The ICSI CS Professional and CS Executive December 2021 results will be released on the official website-- icsi.edu.

As per the schedule, the ICSI CS Professional result will be announced at 11 am on February 25, while the CS Executive December result 2021 will be declared at 2 pm for both the old and new syllabus.

ICSI CS December Result 2021: How To Check CS Professional And CS Executive Results

Visit the official website - icsi.edu.

Click on “CS Result December 2021” link.

Enter your login credentials.

The CS December result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a print out for future reference.

Post result declaration, ICSI will upload the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive programme (Old and New Syllabus) examinations on its official website. Whereas, for the CS Professional exam, the result will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address.

If a candidate does not receive a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement within 30 days of declaration of the result, such candidates should contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu with his/her particulars.

The ICAI further informed that the next examination for Executive and Professional programmes will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2022. The registration process for the CS June 2022 examination will begin on February 26.