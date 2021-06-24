ICSI will exempt UG, PG students from ICSI CEET 2021

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will exempt the undergraduate and postgraduate students from ICSI CEET 2021 examination. The UG, PG students of recognized universities can get direct admission to CS Executive Programme, the ISCI circular said. Candidates can get more information on the official site of ICSI--icsi.edu.

The Council at its 277th meeting held on June 19 has decided to grant exemption to the following categories of students from appearing in Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) enabling them to take direct registration in CS Executive Programme:

Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks in any discipline of any recognised university or any other institution in India or abroad recognized as equivalent thereto by the Council. Or the postgraduates in any discipline of any recognised university or any other institution in India or abroad recognized as equivalent thereto by the Council are eligible to apply.

“To get exemption from CSEET on the basis of above qualification, such students will be required to pay applicable exemption fees,” ICSI said.

The revised admission criteria for CSEET and CS Executive programme will be effective from June 20, 2021.