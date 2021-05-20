Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI CSEET result 2021 will be declared today at icsi.edu

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will announce the ICSI CSEET result 2021 today, May 20. The CS Executive Entrance Test score card will be released on the official website of ICSI-- icsi.edu—at 3 pm. The result of both the tests that were held on May 8 and 10 will be declared today.

The ICSI CSEET result along with the candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website.

“Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records,” ICSI has said.

Candidates must note that the institute will not issue a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement. All the candidates will be required to visit the official website, login with the credentials and download CSEET 2021 score card.

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: Steps To Download Score Card

All those who took the examination in May 2021 can check the ICSI result 2021 by following these simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official site of ICSI-- isci.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ICSI CSEET result 2021 link

Step 3: Key in your login details and click on the 'submit' button.

Step 4: Your ICSI CSEET result 2021 will appear on the computer screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

CSEET Passing Marks

A candidate needs to score CSEET passing marks to be declared successful. As per the criteria set by the institute, the CSEET pass percentage is 50 per cent marks in aggregate. A candidate will be declared ‘pass’ in CSEET on securing 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in the aggregate.

CSEET Final Score

The final score is computed by adding the marks secured by candidates in both the Tests (CBT and Viva-Voce) out of a total of 200 marks.

CSEET Exam Date 2021 After May

As a one-time measure, ICSI has allowed students who are staying in COVID-19 containment zones and were unable to arrange laptops or desktops with webcams to appear for the remote-proctored test in May to opt-out from the May session and carry forward their candidature to the July session.

CSEET exam date 2021 for July session will be released on the official site, icsi.edu, shortly. CSEET July 2021 registration will begin shortly after the announcement. CSEET registration fees will also be intimidated my the authorities via official notification.