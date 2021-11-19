  • Home
ICSI CSEET Result 2021: Know Qualifying Marks, Pass Percentage

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: Candidates need to secure 50 per cent marks in aggregate to be declared successful. Candidates can download score card at icsi.edu

Education | Updated: Nov 19, 2021 4:01 pm IST

CSEET Result 2021 will be available to download at icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET Result 2021: The result of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) will be released on Friday, November 19 at 4 pm. Candidates need to secure 50 per cent marks in aggregate to be declared successful. A candidate will be declared ‘pass’ in CSEET if he or she scores 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in the aggregate, as per ICSI guidelines.

Once announced, candidates appeared for CSEET can download score card on the official website- icsi.edu. ICSI will also release the subject-wise marks break up of candidates along with the result.

ICSI CSEET 2021 Result: Steps to check

  1. Go to the official website-- icsi.edu
  2. On the homepage, click on the designated result link
  3. A new login window would appear on the screen
  4. Enter the asked credentials like CSEET admit card number and date of birth
  5. Check CSEET 2021 result and download
  6. Take a print out for future reference.

Candidates will not receive result or marks statement in physical mode and they will be required to download their CSEET scorecards from the official website only.

CSEET November session exam was held on November 13 and 14. CSEET comprised four papers including Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs section and Presentation and Communication Skills.

