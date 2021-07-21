  • Home
CSEET 2021 result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 result. Students can login to icsi.edu and download their results.

CSEET 2021 result declared at icsi.edu
CSEET 2021 result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 result. The exam was conducted in July. Students can login to icsi.edu and download their results.

Formal e-result-cum-marks statements of CS Executive Entrance Test are also available on the website of the institute – icsi.edu for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.

The ICSI will not issue physical copies of the result-cum-marks statements and candidates need to visit the official website, login with the credentials and download soft copies of CSEET 2021 scorecards.

CSEET 2021 Result: Direct Download Link

Here are the steps to follow to check CSEET 2021 result:

How To Check CSEET 2021 Result

  1. Go to icsi.edu

  2. On the result window, enter registration number and date of birth

  3. Download CSEET 2021 result-cum-marks statement. Take a printout for future use.

The entrance exam was conducted on July 10 and July 12, 2021.

Candidates need to score the CSEET passing marks to be declared successful. As per the criteria set by the institute, the pass percentage is 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

A candidate will be declared ‘pass’ in CSEET if he or she scores 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in the aggregate.

