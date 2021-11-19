  • Home
ICSI CSEET Result 2021: The result will be available to download at 4 pm at the official website- icsi.edu. ICSI will also release the subject-wise marks break up of candidates along with the result

Education | Updated: Nov 19, 2021 2:39 pm IST

CSEET result will be available at icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET Result 2021: The result of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) will be released on Friday, November 19 at 4 pm. Once announced, candidates appeared for CSEET can download score card on the official website- icsi.edu.

CSEET November session exam was held on November 13 and 14. ICSI will also release the subject-wise marks break up of candidates along with the result.

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: When and where to check

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) result wll be announced at 4 pm. The candidates can check result, and download score card on the official website- icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET 2021 Result: Steps to check

  1. Go to the official website-- icsi.edu
  2. On the homepage, click on the designated result link
  3. A new login window would appear on the screen
  4. Enter the asked credentials like CSEET admit card number and date of birth
  5. Check CSEET 2021 result and download
  6. Take a print out for future reference.

Candidates will not receive result or marks statement in physical mode and they will be required to download their CSEET scorecards from the official website only.

Candidates need to score the CSEET passing marks to be declared successful. As per the criteria set by the institute, the pass percentage is 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

A candidate will be declared ‘pass’ in CSEET if he or she scores 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in the aggregate.

