ICSI CSEET Result 2021 To Be Announced Tomorrow
ICSI CSEET Result 2021: Institute of Company Secretaries of India will declare the ICSI CSEET result 2021 tomorrow, May 20.
Institute of Company Secretaries of India will declare the ICSI CSEET result 2021 tomorrow, May 20. The CS Executive Entrance Test result will be announced at 3 pm on the official site of ICSI-- icsi.edu. The result of the tests that were conducted on May 8 and May 10 will be announced on the same date. ICSI will upload the result along with the candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks on the Institute’s website.
"The result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)held on 8th and 10th May, 2021 would be declared on Thursday, the 20th May, 2021 at 3 PM. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu," reads the official statement.
"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates," it added.
ICSI CSEET Result 2021: How To Check
To check the ICSI result 2021, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Visit the official site of ICSI-- isci.edu.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ICSI CSEET result 2021 link
Step 3: Key in your login details and click on the 'submit' button.
Step 4: Your ICSI CSEET result 2021 will appear on the computer screen.
Step 5: Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.