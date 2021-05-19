ICSI CSEET Result 2021 To Be Announced Tomorrow

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: Institute of Company Secretaries of India will declare the ICSI CSEET result 2021 tomorrow, May 20.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 19, 2021 8:39 am IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSI CS June Exam 2021: Application Window Reopens Today
ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2021 Re-Exam Today
ICSI To Conduct CSEET Again On May 10 For Students Who Faced Technical Problems
CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 Today In Remote-Proctored Mode
ICSI CSEET 2021 Tomorrow; All You Need To Know About Remote-Proctored Exam
ICSI CSEET Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines To Follow
ICSI CSEET Result 2021 To Be Announced Tomorrow
CSI CSEET Result 2021 will be declared tomorrow
New Delhi:

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will declare the ICSI CSEET result 2021 tomorrow, May 20. The CS Executive Entrance Test result will be announced at 3 pm on the official site of ICSI-- icsi.edu. The result of the tests that were conducted on May 8 and May 10 will be announced on the same date. ICSI will upload the result along with the candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks on the Institute’s website.

"The result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)held on 8th and 10th May, 2021 would be declared on Thursday, the 20th May, 2021 at 3 PM. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu," reads the official statement.

"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates," it added.

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: How To Check

To check the ICSI result 2021, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official site of ICSI-- isci.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ICSI CSEET result 2021 link

Step 3: Key in your login details and click on the 'submit' button.

Step 4: Your ICSI CSEET result 2021 will appear on the computer screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Click here for more Education News
ICSI CS Executive
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Today For Over 4 Lakh Students
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Today For Over 4 Lakh Students
Rajasthan High Court Pulls Up ICAI For Withholding Student's Result
Rajasthan High Court Pulls Up ICAI For Withholding Student's Result
Chhattisgarh Board (CGBSE) 10th Result 2021 To Be Announced Tomorrow
Chhattisgarh Board (CGBSE) 10th Result 2021 To Be Announced Tomorrow
Uttar Pradesh: Online Teaching For Classes 9-12 To Resume From May 20
Uttar Pradesh: Online Teaching For Classes 9-12 To Resume From May 20
TS EAMCET, ECET, LAWCET Application Deadline Extended
TS EAMCET, ECET, LAWCET Application Deadline Extended
.......................... Advertisement ..........................