CSEET Result 2021 To Be Announced Today

ICSI will announce the result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 today, July 21. The result will be released on the official website of ICSI-- icsi.edu.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 21, 2021 9:34 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CSEET 2021 Today; Important Guidelines For Students
CSEET 2021 Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, ICSI Guidelines
ICSI CSEET Admit Card Released, Exam On July 10
ICSI CSEET: UG, PG Students To Get Direct Admission, Exempted From Exam
ICSI To Hold CSEET July Session In Online Remote Proctored Mode; Guidelines Released
ICSI CSEET 2021 May Exam Result Declared; Direct Link
CSEET Result 2021 To Be Announced Today
CSEET 2021 result will be released today at 3 pm
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the result of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 today, July 21. The result will be released on the official website of ICSI-- icsi.edu – at 3 pm. The Institute will announce the result for both days exams- July 10 and July 12, 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their CSEET result 2021 today by logging in to the official website of ICSI at 3 pm.

Candidates must note that the institute will not issue a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement. All the candidates will be required to visit the official website, login with the credentials and download CSEET 2021 score card.

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: Steps To Download Score Card

All those who took the examination can check the ICSI CSEET result 2021 by following these simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official site of ICSI-- isci.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ICSI CSEET result 2021 link

Step 3: Key in your login details and click on the 'submit' button.

Step 4: Your ICSI CSEET result 2021 will appear on the computer screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

A candidate needs to score CSEET passing marks to be declared successful. As per the criteria set by the institute, the CSEET pass percentage is 50 per cent marks in aggregate. A candidate will be declared ‘pass’ in CSEET on securing 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in the aggregate.

Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.

Click here for more Education News
CS Executive Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE 10th Result Date Announcement Soon
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE 10th Result Date Announcement Soon
Haryana Government Reduces 30% Syllabus For Classes 10, 12
Haryana Government Reduces 30% Syllabus For Classes 10, 12
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas Test (JNVT) For Class 6 on August 11
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas Test (JNVT) For Class 6 on August 11
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date Update: What We Know So Far
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date Update: What We Know So Far
Manish Sisodia Visits Delhi Schools, Interacts With Parents About Education Of Children At Special PTM
Manish Sisodia Visits Delhi Schools, Interacts With Parents About Education Of Children At Special PTM
.......................... Advertisement ..........................