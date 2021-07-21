Image credit: Shutterstock CSEET 2021 result will be released today at 3 pm

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the result of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 today, July 21. The result will be released on the official website of ICSI-- icsi.edu – at 3 pm. The Institute will announce the result for both days exams- July 10 and July 12, 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their CSEET result 2021 today by logging in to the official website of ICSI at 3 pm.

Candidates must note that the institute will not issue a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement. All the candidates will be required to visit the official website, login with the credentials and download CSEET 2021 score card.

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: Steps To Download Score Card

All those who took the examination can check the ICSI CSEET result 2021 by following these simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official site of ICSI-- isci.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ICSI CSEET result 2021 link

Step 3: Key in your login details and click on the 'submit' button.

Step 4: Your ICSI CSEET result 2021 will appear on the computer screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

A candidate needs to score CSEET passing marks to be declared successful. As per the criteria set by the institute, the CSEET pass percentage is 50 per cent marks in aggregate. A candidate will be declared ‘pass’ in CSEET on securing 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in the aggregate.

Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.