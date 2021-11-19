CSEET 2021 result to be released at 4 pm

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) result today, November 19 (4 pm). Candidates who appeared for ICSI CSEET 2021 can check the result on icsi.edu. CSEET November session exam was held on November 13 and 14. ICSI released the CSEET result date and time on the official notice and said to release the CSEET subject-wise scorecards along with the result.

ICSI CSEET 2021 Result: How To Check?