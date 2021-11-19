ICSI CSEET Result 2021 LIVE: Scorecards Soon At Icsi.edu
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) result today, November 19 (4 pm).
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) result today, November 19 (4 pm). Candidates who appeared for ICSI CSEET 2021 can check the result on icsi.edu. CSEET November session exam was held on November 13 and 14. ICSI released the CSEET result date and time on the official notice and said to release the CSEET subject-wise scorecards along with the result.
ICSI CSEET 2021 Result: How To Check?
Go to the official website-- icsi.edu
On the homepage, click on the designated result link
A new login window would appear on the screen
Enter the asked credentials like CSEET admit card number and date of birth
Check CSEET 2021 result and download
Take a print out for future reference
Live updates
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) result today, November 19 (4 pm). Check live updates here
CSEET Nov Result 2021: Important Information For Candidates
Candidates should know that the ICSI will not provide hard copies of CSEET result-cum-marks sheet. "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates," ICSI said.
Icsi.edu CSEET Result 2021: Steps To Check Scores
Follow these steps to check CSEET 2021 result.
- Go to icsi.edu.
- The result link will be available on the homepage.
- Click on it. Enter the required details and submit.
- Download CSEET result 2021.
CSEET 2021 Result: Qualifying Criteria
Candidates will be required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in all four papers and 50 per cent aggregate marks to qualify CSEET 2021. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.
Where To Check CSEET 2021 Result?
ISCI will release the CSEET 2021 result on the official website-- icsi.edu. Candidates would be required to fill in the credentials like CSEET admit card number and date of birth to check the result.
How To Download ICSI CSEET November 2021 Result?
Go to the official website-- icsi.edu
On the homepage, click on the designated result link
Check CSEET 2021 result and download
Take a print out for future reference
CSEET Result 2021 Date, Time
ICSI CSEET 2021 result will release today at 4 pm on the official website-- icsi.edu.