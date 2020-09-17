  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Declared At Icsi.edu, Direct Link Here
Live

ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Declared At Icsi.edu, Direct Link Here

CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CSEET 2020 result today, September 17, at icsi.edu.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 17, 2020 2:19 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

CSEET Result 2020 Declared; Check Direct Link Here
CSEET Result 2020 Today At Icsi.edu, Details Here
How To Prepare For CSEET 2020 November Session
CSEET 2020 Admit Card Released, Download Using Direct Link
CSEET 2020 Date: ICSI To Conduct CS Executive Entrance Test From Home On August 29
ICSI Postpones CSEET To July, Registration Deadline Extended
ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Declared At Icsi.edu, Direct Link Here
ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Declared At Icsi.edu, Direct Link Here
Image credit: Icsi.edu
New Delhi:

CSEET 2020 Result Live Updates: CSEET 2020 result has been announced. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will has announced the result of the first-ever CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2020) on the official website, icsi.edu. CSEET 2020 was conducted on August 27 and August 31 in remote proctored mode in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates can check their CSEET result using the direct link mentioned here. On the result page, candidates will be able to download their individual marksheets.

CSEET Result 2020: Direct Link

Follow ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates Here

Live updates

ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced CSEET Result 2020 on the official website, icsi.edu.

02:19 PM IST
Sept. 17, 2020

CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates: Passing Criteria

CSEET Result 2020: Passing criteria

To pass the CSEET, candidates ought to have scored at least 40% in each of the four papers separately and at least 50% in aggregate. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

02:17 PM IST
Sept. 17, 2020

ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Declared, What's Next

CSEET Result 2020: What comes next?

The CSEET replaced the “CS Foundation Course” but clearing it is still mandatory for admission to the Executive Programme. The candidate must take admission to the Executive Programme within one year of qualifying the CSEET. After the Executive Programme is the top-level, Professional Programmes. 

02:07 PM IST
Sept. 17, 2020

ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates: How To Check Result

To download CSEET Mark Sheet, follow these steps: 

1. Go to the direct link mentioned here. 

2. Enter your CSEET registration number (Unique ID) and date of birth. 

3. Submit and download CSEET 2020 result. 

02:02 PM IST
Sept. 17, 2020

CSEET 2020 Result Announced At icsi.edu, Check Direct Link

CSEET Result 2020 is now live. Follow this direct link to check individual results. 

CSEET Result 2020: Direct Link


01:58 PM IST
Sept. 17, 2020

CSEET Result 2020 Declared, Direct Link Here

ICSI has declared CSEET 2020 result. However, candidates will be able to download their scorecard from 2 pm. 

01:46 PM IST
Sept. 17, 2020

ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates

CSEET Result 2020: What comes next?

The CSEET replaced the “CS Foundation Course” but clearing it is still mandatory for admission to the Executive Programme. The candidate must take admission to the Executive Programme within one year of qualifying the CSEET. After the Executive Programme is the top-level, Professional Programmes. 

01:40 PM IST
Sept. 17, 2020

ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates

CSEET Result 2020: Question Paper

The viva-voce component was waived for the first CSEET due to COVID-19. The MCQ part remained the same. All the four papers carry 50 marks each. Paper 4 carried 50 marks as well and contained questions on Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills.

01:39 PM IST
Sept. 17, 2020

Know About The CSEET Exam

The CSEET replaced the CS Foundation Course from this year itself. CSEET is now the entrance exam for the Executive programme offered by ICSI

01:28 PM IST
Sept. 17, 2020

ICSI CSEET Result Live Updates

The CSEET 2020 was a computer-based test (CBT) and had papers covering Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills.

01:26 PM IST
Sept. 17, 2020

CSEET Result Live Updates: Second Exam In November

CSEET exam is conducted twice every year. The second CSEET will be held on November 21.

01:25 PM IST
Sept. 17, 2020

CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates: How To Check Result

CSEET Result 2020: How To Check 

  1. Visit the official website, icsi.edu. 

  2. Click on the ‘CSEET 2020 result’ link. 

  3. Enter your login credentials. 

  4. Submit and download results. 

01:23 PM IST
Sept. 17, 2020

ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates: Date And Time

CSEET Result 2020 will be announced today at 2 pm. Candidates will be able to check their individual results from icsi.edu, using their login credentials

01:21 PM IST
Sept. 17, 2020

ICSI CSEET 2020 Live Updates

The first-ever CSEET exam was held on August 27 and August 31 as a remote-proctored online test in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

01:19 PM IST
Sept. 17, 2020

ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Soon

CSEET Result 2020 will be announced soon

Click here for more Education News
ICSI CS Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CSEET Result 2020 Declared; Check Direct Link Here
CSEET Result 2020 Declared; Check Direct Link Here
NBE Announces NEET PG 2021 And Other Exam Dates At Natboard.edu.in
NBE Announces NEET PG 2021 And Other Exam Dates At Natboard.edu.in
CSEET Result 2020 Today At Icsi.edu, Details Here
CSEET Result 2020 Today At Icsi.edu, Details Here
IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Ends Today, Know How To Apply
IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Ends Today, Know How To Apply
NATA Result 2020 For Second Test Today At Nata.in, Know How To Check
NATA Result 2020 For Second Test Today At Nata.in, Know How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................