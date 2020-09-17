ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Declared At Icsi.edu, Direct Link Here
CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CSEET 2020 result today, September 17, at icsi.edu.
CSEET 2020 Result Live Updates: CSEET 2020 result has been announced. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will has announced the result of the first-ever CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2020) on the official website, icsi.edu. CSEET 2020 was conducted on August 27 and August 31 in remote proctored mode in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates can check their CSEET result using the direct link mentioned here. On the result page, candidates will be able to download their individual marksheets.
CSEET Result 2020: Direct Link
To pass the CSEET, candidates ought to have scored at least 40% in each of the four papers separately and at least 50% in aggregate. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.
The CSEET replaced the “CS Foundation Course” but clearing it is still mandatory for admission to the Executive Programme. The candidate must take admission to the Executive Programme within one year of qualifying the CSEET. After the Executive Programme is the top-level, Professional Programmes.
To download CSEET Mark Sheet, follow these steps:
1. Go to the direct link mentioned here.
2. Enter your CSEET registration number (Unique ID) and date of birth.
3. Submit and download CSEET 2020 result.
ICSI has declared CSEET 2020 result. However, candidates will be able to download their scorecard from 2 pm.
CSEET Result 2020: Question Paper
The viva-voce component was waived for the first CSEET due to COVID-19. The MCQ part remained the same. All the four papers carry 50 marks each. Paper 4 carried 50 marks as well and contained questions on Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills.
Know About The CSEET Exam
The CSEET replaced the CS Foundation Course from this year itself. CSEET is now the entrance exam for the Executive programme offered by ICSI
The CSEET 2020 was a computer-based test (CBT) and had papers covering Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills.
CSEET exam is conducted twice every year. The second CSEET will be held on November 21.
Visit the official website, icsi.edu.
Click on the ‘CSEET 2020 result’ link.
Enter your login credentials.
Submit and download results.
CSEET Result 2020 will be announced today at 2 pm. Candidates will be able to check their individual results from icsi.edu, using their login credentials
The first-ever CSEET exam was held on August 27 and August 31 as a remote-proctored online test in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (#CSEET) – August, 2020 results to be announced on 17th September, 2020 @ 2:00 PM #csashishgarg pic.twitter.com/Zn88laQ7Tw— The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) September 16, 2020