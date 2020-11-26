  • Home
ICSI CSEET 2020 November Exam Result Today; Details Here

CSEET Result 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CSEET 2020 result for the November session of the exam today, November 26, at 2 pm, on ICSI official website, icsi.edu.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 26, 2020 11:49 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

CSEET Result 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 result today, November 26, at 2 pm. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website, icsi.edu using login credentials.

ICSI CSEET 2020 November exams were held on November 21 and November 22. The exam was held as a remote proctored test, allowing candidates to write the entrance test from their homes.

“The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 21 st and 22nd November, 2020 would be declared on Thursday, the 26th November, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” ICSI said in a statement.

The result will be available in form of marks statement on the official website. The institute will not issue physical copy of the result cum marks statement.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates,” ICSI added.

Steps to check ICSI CSEET Result 2020

Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Click on ‘Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)’ link

Key in your login credentials

Submit and download your result

To pass the CSEET, candidates must score at least 40% in each of the four papers separately and at least 50% in aggregate. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

