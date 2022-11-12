  • Home
ICSI CSEET November 2022 Session Exam Today; Key Points For Candidates

ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam: To appear for ICSI CSEET 2022 exam, candidates will have to download, install and check Safe Exam Browser, or SEBLite, on their desktops.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 12, 2022 8:28 am IST

ICSI CSEET 2022 November session exam today
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be conducting the November 2022 session of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today, November 12. CSEET 2022 will be held in remote proctored mode wherein candidates taking CSEET November 2022 exam will be allowed to take the exam using their own laptops or desktops. CSEET November 2022 exam will be conducted for two hours duration. To appear for ICSI CSEET 2022 exam, candidates will have to download, install and check Safe Exam Browser, or SEBLite, on their desktops.

ICSI CSEET 2022 admit card and a valid identity proof will have to be kept handy while appearing for the the CSEET exam.

The number of questions in CSEET 2022 exam will be 140 with four papers in one sitting. Candidates will be required to login to the test portal 30 minutes before the time specified.

ICSI CSEET 2022 November Exam: Key Points For Students

  • Video and audio of the laptop or desktop must be properly positioned and functioning and no headphones, will be allowed in the CSEET
  • Faces and seating postures up to the waist should remain visible to the proctor all times during CSEET
  • Internet Speed of minimum 2MBPS (4G/ Wi-Fi) or above upload speed must be ensured
  • Google Chrome version 8.0 and above browser should be used
  • Using Mobile, earphone, headphone or any other gadget including pager, digital diary, scientific or programmable calculator, blue tooth, palmtop, smart watch, health band should not be used
