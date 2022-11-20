ICSI CSEET November 2022 Results Tomorrow; Know When, Where To Check

  • Home
The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 November session result will be declared tomorrow, November 21.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 20, 2022 3:42 pm IST

ICSI CSEET Nov 2022 result tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 November session result will be declared tomorrow, November 21. Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CSEET November 2022 result on its official website-- icsi.edu by 4 pm. Candidates will be able to check the individual subject-wise break-up of marks by logging in through their CSEET registration number (unique ID) and date of birth.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications in Banking, Finance & Accounting Explore 
Recommended : What Are Some Of The Career Options You Could Pursue After Commerce? Read More 

The ICSI has conducted the CSEET 2022 November exam on November 12. The re-examination for candidates who could not appear in the exam on the said date due to technical issues was conducted on November 14. The Institute has conducted the executive entrance test online through its Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in remote proctored mode. Candidates must have to secure 40 per cent marks in individual subject and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to qualify the exam.

"Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test, November 2022 session will be uploaded on the website of Institute-- icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates," ICSI said in a statement.

How To Check CSEET November 2022 Result

Step 1- Visit the official website- icsi.edu

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the ‘CSEET November 2022 result’ link

Step 3- Log in with CSEET registration number (unique ID) and date of birth

Step 4- The screen will display the section-wise marks and overall score of the candidate

Step 5- Download the e-scorecard PDF and take a print for future reference.

