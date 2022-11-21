  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI CSEET November 2022 Result Releasing Today At Icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET November 2022 Result Releasing Today At Icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET 2022 Result: The candidates who have appeared in the CSEET November 2022 exam can check the result on the official website- icsi.edu. According to ICSI, CSEET November 2022 result will be announced by 4 PM

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 21, 2022 8:31 am IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSI CSEET November 2022 Results Tomorrow; Know When, Where To Check
ICSI CSEET November 2022 Session Exam Today; Key Points For Candidates
CSEET 2022 November Exam Tomorrow; ICSI Exam Guidelines, Technical Requirements, Key Points
ICSI Releases CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Exam Instructions; Details Here
ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2022 Mock Test Today
Appearing For CSEET 2022 On November 12? Here’s All About ICSI Exam Guidelines; Things To Carry
ICSI CSEET November 2022 Result Releasing Today At Icsi.edu
Check CSEET November 2022 result at icsi.edu
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ICSI CSEET 2022 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will announce the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 November session result today, November 21. The candidates who have appeared in the CSEET November 2022 exam can check the result on the official website- icsi.edu. According to ICSI, CSEET November 2022 result will be announced by 4 PM.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications in Banking, Finance & Accounting Explore 
Recommended : What Are Some Of The Career Options You Could Pursue After Commerce? Read More 

The candidates can check the CSEET 2022 result on the website- icsi.edu using log-in credentials- registration number (unique ID) and date of birth.

ICSI CSEET November 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard At Icsi.edu

  1. Visit the official website- icsi.edu
  2. Click on CSEET November 2022 exam result link
  3. Enter log-in credentials- registration number, date of birth
  4. CSEET November 2022 result will appear on the screen
  5. Download the scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

As per ICSI, "Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test, November 2022 session will be uploaded on the website of Institute-- icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates."

ICSI has earlier conducted the CSEET 2022 November exam on November 12. The candidates must have to secure 40 per cent marks in individual subject and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to qualify the exam.

Click here for more Education News
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) ICSI CS Executive
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Delhi's Extension Campus To Come Up On 50 Acres In Jhajjar District: Haryana Chief Minister
IIT Delhi's Extension Campus To Come Up On 50 Acres In Jhajjar District: Haryana Chief Minister
Education System Should Serves As Bridge Right From Anganbadi To University Level: Uttar Pradesh Governor
Education System Should Serves As Bridge Right From Anganbadi To University Level: Uttar Pradesh Governor
Over 59,000 Students Secure Admission In Delhi University Colleges
Over 59,000 Students Secure Admission In Delhi University Colleges
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Dates Announced, Complete Schedule Here
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Dates Announced, Complete Schedule Here
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Releases Spot Round 1 Vacant Seat List
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Releases Spot Round 1 Vacant Seat List
.......................... Advertisement ..........................