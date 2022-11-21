ICSI CSEET November 2022 Result Releasing Today At Icsi.edu

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CSEET November 2022 result at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET 2022 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will announce the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 November session result today, November 21. The candidates who have appeared in the CSEET November 2022 exam can check the result on the official website- icsi.edu. According to ICSI, CSEET November 2022 result will be announced by 4 PM.

The candidates can check the CSEET 2022 result on the website- icsi.edu using log-in credentials- registration number (unique ID) and date of birth.

ICSI CSEET November 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard At Icsi.edu

Visit the official website- icsi.edu Click on CSEET November 2022 exam result link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, date of birth CSEET November 2022 result will appear on the screen Download the scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

As per ICSI, "Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test, November 2022 session will be uploaded on the website of Institute-- icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates."

ICSI has earlier conducted the CSEET 2022 November exam on November 12. The candidates must have to secure 40 per cent marks in individual subject and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to qualify the exam.