ICSI CSEET July 2022 To Be Held On July 9, Application Process Begins

CSEET 2022 will be held on July 9

ICSI CSEET July 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET July 2022) on July 9. The CSEET July 2022 application process has started, and candidates can apply on the official website- icsi.edu till June 15. To register for ICSI CSEET July 2022 exams, students have to provide basic details including names and qualifications, pay the application fee and upload documents as required.

While applying for the ICSI CSEET 2022, students will also have to upload certain documents including Class 10th and Class 12th certificates as proof for dates of birth, category certificates for fee exemption and scanned copies of photographs and signatures.

ICSI CSEET July 2022: Steps To Apply

Go to icsi.edu

On the Home Page, go to Online Services and click on CSEET registration

On the next window, click on “Proceed”

Fill the details

Preview and Submit

Pay the application fee

Download the application for future reference.

The UG, PG students of recognised universities can get direct admission to CS Executive Programme. Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks in any discipline of any recognised university or any other institution in India or abroad recognized as equivalent thereto by the Council. Or the postgraduates in any discipline of any recognised university or any other institution in India or abroad recognized as equivalent thereto by the Council are eligible to apply.

For details on application process, paper pattern of CSEET July 2022 exam, please visit the website- icsi.edu.