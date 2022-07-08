ICSI CSEET July 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Test Day Instructions For Candidates

ICSI CSEET July 2022 exam will be held tomorrow

ICSI CSEET July 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 tomorrow, July 9. The CSEET July 2022 exam will be conducted online through remote proctored mode. The ICSI CSEET admit card 2022 has already been released on the official website- icsi.edu. Candidates can download their CSEET July exam hall ticket by using their registration number (unique id) and date of birth.

To appear in CSEET July 2022 exam, the candidates are advised to download the mandatory safe exam browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will appear in CS Executive entrance test.

The candidates can appear for the CSEET 2022 exam through their computer or laptop with an active internet connection. The batch timings, user id, and password for the CSEET will be communicated by e-mail/SMS 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the test, ICSI said in a statement.

ICSI CSEET July 2022 Exam: Instructions For Candidates