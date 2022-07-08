ICSI CSEET July 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Test Day Instructions For Candidates
The CSEET July 2022 exam will be conducted online through remote proctored mode. To appear in CSEET July 2022 exam, the candidates are advised to download the mandatory safe exam browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will appear in CS Executive entrance test.
ICSI CSEET July 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 tomorrow, July 9. The CSEET July 2022 exam will be conducted online through remote proctored mode. The ICSI CSEET admit card 2022 has already been released on the official website- icsi.edu. Candidates can download their CSEET July exam hall ticket by using their registration number (unique id) and date of birth.
The candidates can appear for the CSEET 2022 exam through their computer or laptop with an active internet connection. The batch timings, user id, and password for the CSEET will be communicated by e-mail/SMS 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the test, ICSI said in a statement.
ICSI CSEET July 2022 Exam: Instructions For Candidates
- Candidates must log in to the CSEET test portal 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the test.
- Candidates should download the CSEET July admit card along with the instructions to be followed during the exam.
- Candidates will have to appear in the test using credentials sent on their email IDs or through SMS.
- Candidates should have a laptop/desktop, constant power supply, and an active internet connection.
- Candidates are not allowed to use books, study material, notes, mobile phones, or electronic gadgets during the CSEET examination.
- Candidates will be monitored throughout the test. Resorting to any kind of unfair means will lead to the cancellation of the CSEET exam.
- No person, other than the bonafide candidate, should be present for the test.