ICSI CSEET January 2023 Exam Today; Test Day Instructions For Candidates

ICSI CSEET 2023 January session exam today

CSEET 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 January session exam today, January 7. The CSEET January 2023 exam will be held online through remote proctored mode. The ICSI CSEET admit card 2023 has already been issued on the official website- icsi.edu. Aspirants can download their CSEET January exam hall ticket by using their registration number (unique id) and date of birth.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications in Banking, Finance & Accounting Explore

Recommended : What Are Some Of The Career Options You Could Pursue After Commerce? Read More

To appear in CSEET January 2023 exam, candidates are required to download the mandatory safe exam browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will appear for the entrance test. Candidates taking CSEET January 2023 exam will be allowed to take the exam using their own laptops or desktops from home or such other convenient and isolated place.

The candidates appearing for the CSEET exam through their computer or laptop should have an active internet connection. The ICSI will inform batch timings, user id, and password to candidates by e-mail/SMS 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the test.

ICSI CSEET January 2023 Exam: Instructions For Candidates