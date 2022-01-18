Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI CSEET result January 2022, CS Foundation result date and time announced (representational)

ICSI Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 and CS Foundation exams tomorrow, January 19. The results will be published at 4 pm on icsi.edu, the institute said.

Along with the results, candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks will also be released on the official website.

CSEET January 2022 exam was conducted on January 8 and 10, 2022. CS Foundation course exams were held on January 3 and 4.

The institute said it will not send physical copies of mark sheets to the CS Foundation and CSEET candidates.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session and CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates,” the institute said.

CSEET January exam was conducted as a remote-proctored test. ICSI had removed the viva-voce portion from the test.

The institute on December 31 released time tables for the June, 2022 Foundation, Executive and Professional exams. While the ICSI CS Foundation exams will be held on June 15 and June 16, the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams will be conducted from June 1.