ICSI CSEET May exam 2021 will be held tomorrow in a remote-proctored mode

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 tomorrow, May 8, 2021. The entrance test will be conducted in a remote-proctored mode due to rising COVID-19 cases across the nation. Candidates can appear in the examination through a laptop or a desktop with a webcam attached to it from their homes.

ICSI CSEET admit card has already been released at the official website of the institute -- icsi.edu. To download the CSEET admit card, applicants need to login with their registration numbers and date of birth.

CSEET May 2021 will be held for a total of 200 marks and the duration of the test will be two hours. The question paper will be divided into four sections--Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs.

CSEET 2021: Guidelines To Follow

Candidates appearing in the examination must ensure strict adherence to these guidelines: