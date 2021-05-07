  • Home
ICSI CSEET Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines To Follow

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 tomorrow, May 8, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 7, 2021 8:47 am IST

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 tomorrow, May 8, 2021. The entrance test will be conducted in a remote-proctored mode due to rising COVID-19 cases across the nation. Candidates can appear in the examination through a laptop or a desktop with a webcam attached to it from their homes.

ICSI CSEET admit card has already been released at the official website of the institute -- icsi.edu. To download the CSEET admit card, applicants need to login with their registration numbers and date of birth.

CSEET May 2021 will be held for a total of 200 marks and the duration of the test will be two hours. The question paper will be divided into four sections--Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs.

CSEET 2021: Guidelines To Follow

Candidates appearing in the examination must ensure strict adherence to these guidelines:

  • The batch timings, user ID and password for the CSEET to be conducted on May 8, 2021, will be communicated by e-mail or SMS to the candidates separately. Candidates will be required to login 15 minutes before the test start time.
  • Candidates need to appear in the test using credentials sent at the email ID or through SMS.
  • One must download the admit cards along with the instructions from the institute’s website. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before appearing in the test.
  • All candidates should download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop or desktop from which they will appearing in CSEET.
  • Calculator, pen, paper are not allowed for solving the logical part of the CSEET exam.
  • Earphone, headphones are not allowed. Microphones should be used in place of such things.
  • After logging in, use of mobile is strictly prohibited and candidates can use the chat-box available there for any queries.
  • Webcam and microphone are compulsory.
  • Use of mobile for the hotspot is permitted. However, touching the mobile phone during the examination is not allowed.
  • Students should carry the admit card in printed form and an original photo identity proof during the online remote-proctored test.
