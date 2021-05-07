ICSI CSEET Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines To Follow
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 tomorrow, May 8, 2021. The entrance test will be conducted in a remote-proctored mode due to rising COVID-19 cases across the nation. Candidates can appear in the examination through a laptop or a desktop with a webcam attached to it from their homes.
ICSI CSEET admit card has already been released at the official website of the institute -- icsi.edu. To download the CSEET admit card, applicants need to login with their registration numbers and date of birth.
CSEET May 2021 will be held for a total of 200 marks and the duration of the test will be two hours. The question paper will be divided into four sections--Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs.
CSEET 2021: Guidelines To Follow
Candidates appearing in the examination must ensure strict adherence to these guidelines:
- The batch timings, user ID and password for the CSEET to be conducted on May 8, 2021, will be communicated by e-mail or SMS to the candidates separately. Candidates will be required to login 15 minutes before the test start time.
- Candidates need to appear in the test using credentials sent at the email ID or through SMS.
- One must download the admit cards along with the instructions from the institute’s website. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before appearing in the test.
- All candidates should download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop or desktop from which they will appearing in CSEET.
- Calculator, pen, paper are not allowed for solving the logical part of the CSEET exam.
- Earphone, headphones are not allowed. Microphones should be used in place of such things.
- After logging in, use of mobile is strictly prohibited and candidates can use the chat-box available there for any queries.
- Webcam and microphone are compulsory.
- Use of mobile for the hotspot is permitted. However, touching the mobile phone during the examination is not allowed.
- Students should carry the admit card in printed form and an original photo identity proof during the online remote-proctored test.