ICSI CSEET Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Exam On May 8

ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card to be released soon

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be releasing the admit cards for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) at www.icsi.edu. The candidates can download the admit cards by logging on the online portal using their username and password.ICSI had earlier said that CSEET admit cards will be issued 10 days prior to the examination. The exam will be conducted on May 8.

CSEET 2021 admit cards would bear details such as candidate’s name, roll number and date of examination.Once the CSEET admit cards are issued, the candidates must check details In case of any discrepancy, they can inform the examination officials via helpdesk number 9513850008, 9513850025. Thery can also send an email at CSEET@icsi.edu or at support portal support.icsi.edu.

The CSEET 2021 exam will be conducted in a proctored mode on May 8. The candidates have been allowed to appear for the exams using their personal laptop and webcams. Though they will not be allowed to use tablets or mobile phones to appear for the exam.

ICSE CSEET Exam Pattern

The CSEET exam will have multiple choice questions and the students will be required to attempt those in 120 minutes. A total of 140 questions will be asked for a total of 200 marks in CSEET 2021.

The CSEET exam syllabus would include--Business Communication, Legal Aptitude, and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills.

ICSE CSEET Qualifying Criteria

To qualify CSEET 2021, the candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each part and 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all parts put together for passing the test. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.