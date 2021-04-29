Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI CSEET admit card will be released today at icsi.edu

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test 2021 (CSEET 2021) admit card will be released today, April 29 at 2 pm. The administering body of CSEET, Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), will release the admit card on the official website of the institute -- icsi.edu. To download the CSEET admit cards, candidates have to login at the website with their credentials including CSEET registration numbers and dates of birth.

CSEET will be held on May 8. Earlier scheduled to be held as a centre-based test, the executive entrance test will now be conducted as a remote-proctored online exam. Candidates will be able to appear for the ICSI CSEET May 2021 test through their laptops or desktops from home.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card: Where, How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- icsi.edu

Step 2: Login with the credentials including CSEET registration numbers, or CSEET unique ID, and dates of birth

Step 3: Click on the designated admit card link and download the CSEET admit cards May 2021

Step 4: Download the CSEET admit card

CSEET May 2021 will be conducted for 200 marks. As many as 140 questions will be asked and the duration of the test is two hours.

As a one-time measure, students unable to arrange the basic requirement to attend the test including laptops or desktops with webcams and staying at COVID-19 containment zones will also be allowed to opt-out from CSEET May exam and carry forward their candidature to July 2021 session. Candidates willing to opt-out from May 2021 CSEET exam and carry forward their candidature to July will have to submit a declaration in a prescribed format by May 3.