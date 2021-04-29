ICSI CSEET Admit Card Released, Exam On May 8

The ICSI CSEET admit card has been released on the official website of the institute -- icsi.edu. To access and download the CSEET admit card, applicants appearing for the May 8 exam have to login at the website with their CSEET registration numbers and dates of birth.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 29, 2021 2:21 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test, or CSEET 2021 admit card on the official website of the institute -- icsi.edu. To download the CSEET admit card, applicants appearing for the examination on May 8 have to login at the website with their registration numbers and date of birth.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card -- Direct Link

In view of the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, this year, CSEET will be conducted as a remote-proctored online exam. Candidates will be able to appear for the ICSI CSEET May 2021 test through their laptops or desktops from home.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- icsi.edu

Step 2: Login with the credentials including CSEET registration numbers, or CSEET unique ID, and dates of birth

Step 3: Click on the designated admit card link and download the CSEET admit cards May 2021

Step 4: Download the CSEET admit card

CSEET Exam Pattern

CSEET May 2021 will be conducted for 200 marks and the duration of CSEET is two hours. The CSEET question paper will comprise four papers including Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs.

CSEET May Exam: Opt-Out Scheme

As a one-time measure, students unable to arrange the basic requirement to attend the test including laptops or desktops with webcams and staying at COVID-19 containment zones will also be allowed to opt-out from CSEET May exam and carry forward their candidature to July 2021 session. Candidates willing to opt-out from May 2021 CSEET exam and carry forward their candidature to July will have to submit a declaration in a prescribed format by May 3.

